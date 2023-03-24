All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Update Your Nominees For Mutual Funds By March 31st To Avoid Freezing Your Investments
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 24 March 2023
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The details of the nominee for your mutual fund investments needs to be submitted by March 31, 2023, as per the released guidelines. Failure to comply with it could lead to your mutual fund investments becoming frozen or inoperative.
