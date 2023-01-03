All section
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Traffic CO Serves Tea To Traffic Rule Followers & Invoice To Offenders
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 3 Jan 2023 8:13 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
In another viral video, Traffic CO of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj can be seen roaming the streets with a saucer. He further offers tea to those who follow traffic rules and invoices to those who don't. This unique initiative by the Traffic police has gained much attention and appreciation from the netizens.
