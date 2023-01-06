All section
UP: SP Leader Pooja Shukla Distributes Blankets To Needy In Lucknow As Cold Weather Intensifies
Uttar Pradesh, 6 Jan 2023
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on January 4 shows SP leader, Pooja Shukla, on the occasion of her birthday, giving away blankets to the needy late at night in Lucknow’s bitterly cold weather. She also inquired about the living conditions of the underprivileged.
