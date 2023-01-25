All section
UP: RaeBareli Police Officer Distributed Blankets To Destitute Sleeping On Footpath; Garners Praise By Netizens
Uttar Pradesh, 25 Jan 2023 10:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on January 16 shows a RaeBareli police inspector distributing blankets to the destitute sleeping on a footpath in severe cold. Netizens appreciated the generosity of the police officer. One user commented, “Great work, appreciated.” Another wrote, “Awesome job.”
