The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Poor Condition Of Chitrakoot Dham’s Rukma To Bahilpurwa Link Road Causes Inconvenience To Commuters
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 21 Feb 2023 7:29 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Anuj Hanumat on February 12 shows the poor condition of Chitrakoot Dham’s Rukma to Bahilpurwa Link Road. Water-filled potholes cause inconvenience to commuters and hundreds of villagers. No development has been made even after several complaints.
