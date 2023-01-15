All section
UP Police Educates Women On Self Defense & Cyber Crime As A Part Of Mission Shakti Scheme
Uttar Pradesh, 15 Jan 2023 3:32 AM GMT
Under Mission Shakti Abhiyan, awareness programs are organized for the safety and respect of girls and women in society. They are given self-defense training to protect themselves in odd situations. Recently, on January 6, special women's security team police in Shahjahanpur made women and girls aware by giving detailed pamphlets regarding self-defense, rights, significant helpline numbers, cybercrime, and child protection.
