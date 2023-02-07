All section
The Logical Indian Crew
UP Police Cop Rescues Bird Entangled In Manjha; Wins Hearts
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 7 Feb 2023 11:16 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
UP police officials rescued a pigeon entangled in the Chinese kite strings. @@upcopsachin, while sharing the video, wrote, "Don't know how many innocent lives will be taken/put in danger by this Chinese Manjha". The video has received a lot of appreciation from people. Earlier, several similar incidents were reported in different parts of the country, which raises concern regarding the usage of Chinese manjha.
