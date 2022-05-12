All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Police Arrest Two For Caste Discrimination In Muzaffarnagar

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Uttar Pradesh,  12 May 2022 6:16 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Police arrested two people and lodged a case against them after a video showed a man carrying a "Dhol" (a percussion instrument) and making a "Munadi" (public announcement) on behalf of former pradhan Rajveer, forbidding the entry of Dalits into the fields of Rajveer in Pavti Khurd village in Charthawal area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district went viral on May 9. Muzaffarnagar SSP said a case had been registered under appropriate sections for using casteist remarks and initiating violence. The accused, including former pradhan Rajveer and a resident of village Kanwarpal have been arrested.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
UP Police 
Caste Discrimination 
Muzaffarnagar 
Dalit 

