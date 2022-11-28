All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Our Swapna Foundation Takes Kids Underprivileged Children To Game Zone Of Umrao Mall, Wins Netizens' Hearts
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 28 Nov 2022 9:40 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a generous initiative, Uttar Pradesh based ‘Our Swapna’ Foundation took kids from slums to the game zone of Umrao Mall in Lucknow. Netizens appreciated and praised their kind deed.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Andhra Pradesh: Transgender Protection Cell Launched At Police HQ, Community Members Call It 'Welcome Move'
As Same-Sex Couples Await Legal Recognition, Two Lesbian Brides From Kerala Make A Statement Through Their Wedding Photoshoot
This Viral Image Shows Gujarat's Education Minister Falling At People's Feet For Votes? No, Check The Facts Here!