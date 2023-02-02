All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Maharajganj Police Station Buildings Get A Facelift As Urgent Need Of Repairs Emerge
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 2 Feb 2023 11:58 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on February 1 shows police station buildings in Maharajganj rejuvenated by getting a facelift as urgent needs for repairs emerged. The mess and women's help desk was also renovated. Inspector General Ravindra Gaun issued the directive for the rejuvenation of buildings.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain