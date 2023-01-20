All section
The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Govt Medicines, Surgical Items Found In Garbage Dump Near Drug Ware Center
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 20 Jan 2023
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Government medications worth lakhs of rupees were dumped near the drug ware centre in Bhinga, exposing the health department's incompetence. Here, a sizable number of government medications, test kits, and surgical supplies were discovered. As of now, it is unknown how the medications got to the area. However, there is a shortage of medicines when patients travel from the district hospital to the community health centers. The inquiry is still ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify the location and point of origin of the surgical equipment using its badge number.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain