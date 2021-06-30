Unsung Frontline Heroes: Why Delivery Personnel Deserve Our Applause For Serving Us During COVID
India | 30 Jun 2021 5:30 PM GMT
While most of us stay at home to protect ourselves from the deadly virus, some unsung heroes have been delivering all that we need at our doorstep.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh thanks the delivery personnel who risk their lives amid a health crisis to ensure that we do not have to step out.
