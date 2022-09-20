All section
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Uses Broom To Sweep Railway Station
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Delhi, 20 Sep 2022 7:38 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a unique way by sweeping the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and giving a comprehensive message of cleanliness. Posting a video on Twitter, he wrote, ‘Cleanliness is service’. He also said, a campaign of cleanliness will start in Indian Railways, Post, Telecom, IT and many departments of the country.
