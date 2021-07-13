One Nation One Law: Is It Time For Uniform Civil Code In India?
India | 13 July 2021 5:58 AM GMT
The Delhi High Court has backed the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country. However, several activists and women groups have opposed it and demanded a "secular" exercise.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh and Lawyer Abha Singh explain the debate around one nation-one law.
