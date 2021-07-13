Videos

One Nation One Law: Is It Time For Uniform Civil Code In India?

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   13 July 2021 5:58 AM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
The Delhi High Court has backed the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country. However, several activists and women groups have opposed it and demanded a "secular" exercise.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh and Lawyer Abha Singh explain the debate around one nation-one law.

