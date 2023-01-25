All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Ultraviolet Nail Polish Dryers At Salons Pose Risk Of Cancer, Suggests Study
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 25 Jan 2023 10:27 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have a new warning to those who indulge in gel manicures at the nail salon. Researchers link ultraviolet lamps, commonly used to cure and dry gel nail polish, to skin cancer, cell death and potentially irreversible damage to DNA.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain