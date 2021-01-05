'UK Strain Is A Whole Virus But Bharat Biotech Vaccine Can Have Edge': Director General Of ICMR

Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the UK stain is a whole virus and that they hope that Bharat Biotech vaccine will have some advantages over other vaccines on the new strain.

"India-made vaccines target all the proteins on the surface of the virus, not just one S-GEN protein that has mutated. Therefore those vaccines that are targeting just the 'SGEN' may not work as well. But that is still scientific conjecture," said Bhargava.

On January 3, India gave a nod to the Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for 'restricted' emergency use.