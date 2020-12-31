PM Boris Johnson Confuses Farmers' Protest With India-Pakistan Dispute, UK Spokesperson Clarifies

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confused the dispute between India and Pakistan with that of the Farmers Protest. In a widely shared video, PM Johnson was asked by UK Labour Party MP Tanmanjeeet Singh Dhesi to convey the message on the farmers protest discussion to PM Narendra Modi, to which he said, "Our view is that of course, we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan, but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point."

The Labour Party MP has been conducting a drive in the UK to keep the farmers' protest in the news. "So, will the Prime Minister convey to the Indian Prime Minister our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest," he questioned Johnson.

Later, the UK government official clarified that the PM Boris Johnson had misheard the question and the Foreign Office had been closely following the farmers protest in India.

"The Prime Minister misheard the question in parliament today. The Foreign Office are (is) following the issue of protests in India closely," said the spokesperson to India Today.