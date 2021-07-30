Days After Two Minor Girls Raped In Goa, CM Asks Why Teens Hang Out On Beaches At Night
Goa | 30 July 2021 7:26 AM GMT
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant blamed parents of two minor girls, who were gang-raped on a beach, for permitting their children to step out at night.
The CM said that the parents of minors needed to introspect instead of holding the govt and the police accountable.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you this story.
