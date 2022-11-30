All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Two Friends Of 80 Years Reunite After Decades, Exchanged Warm Smiles & Excited Laughs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 30 Nov 2022 12:06 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A video of two elderly best friends reuniting after decades has gone viral online. The clip was shared by @mukilmenon on Instagram. The video beautifully captures a reunion of two women who have been friends for over eight decades and is winning hearts online. In the short clip, the white-haired women greet each other with warm smiles and excited laughs.
