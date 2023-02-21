All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Turkey: Malatya Hospital Implements Base Isolation System To Protect Structures During Earthquakes
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 21 Feb 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Malatya Hospital has taken a proactive approach to protecting its structure during earthquakes by implementing a base isolation system. The recently experienced M7.8 earthquake in Turkey showcased this technology's effectiveness as it absorbed the seismic energy. A base isolation system is a method of seismic protection where the structure (superstructure) is separated from the base (foundation or substructure). By separating the structure from its base, the amount of energy transferred to the superstructure during an earthquake is significantly reduced.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain