Turkey Earthquake: Victims Get Treatment At Indian Army's Field Hospital In Iskenderun
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 21 Feb 2023 7:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital has treated as many as 106 earthquake-affected victims in Turkey's Iskenderun, Hatay, till February 10. India had launched Operation Dost, To help Turkey with the rescue mission and medical aid. It is a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission with NDRF and Army teams reaching Turkey within hours of the disaster.
