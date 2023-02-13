All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Turkey Earthquake: India’s NDRF Specialized Teams Deployed For Rescue Operation
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 13 Feb 2023 7:43 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Operation Dost is an ongoing rescue mission initiated by the Government of India to help Syria and Turkey, after they witnessed a massive earthquake on February 6, 2023, that left thousands dead, injured and trapped under the rubble. @MEAIndia, recently shared a video on Twitter account, with a caption, “Specialised Search and Rescue teams of @NDRFHQ are working round the clock at Nurdağı. Another team deployed at Antakya to augment the ongoing earthquake relief efforts”.
