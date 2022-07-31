All section
The Logical Indian Crew
True Friendship: Swiggy Delivery Agent Holds Zomato Delivery Boy's Hand In Delhi's Scorching Heat
Delhi, 31 July 2022 6:38 AM GMT
A Swiggy rider lent a helping hand to the Zomato delivery man who was riding a bicycle in Delhi’s scorching heat.The video shows Swiggy delivery executive, on a motorcycle is holding the hand of a Zomato counterpart who is on a bicycle, trying to pull him along. This video was shared on Instagram on 9 July by a user named Sannah Arora. Along with the video, she wrote: “True friendship seen on these extremely hot and unbearable days in Delhi!”.
