All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tribals In Tamil Nadu Make Life-Size Elephant Replicas Out Of Invasive Lantana Weed
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 1 April 2023 3:37 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A group of tribals from Tamil Nadu’s Gadulur are making life-size models of elephants from lantana wood found in Nilgiris. The video shows people creating beautiful artwork in a shed-like space. Several elephant models are visible and appear to be in the process of being constructed by the community. It establishes local livelihood opportunities & helps in lantana removal.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain