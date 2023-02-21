All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Transwomen & Acid Attack Survivors Take Up New Roles At First National Lok Adalat
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 21 Feb 2023 5:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Wading off stereotypes and stigmas, the Delhi Court's first Lok Adalat Session brought in people from the transgender community and acid attack survivors to understand legal proceedings and assist the judges.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain