The Logical Indian Crew
Transforming Trash Into Treasure!
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 11 April 2023 6:47 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Join the kind community @efgorg The Sattvic Soul Foundation team not only have actively participated in the collection of trash from their surroundings, but they have also gone a step further by reusing the waste materials on the occasion of Zero Waste day (March 30). By transforming discarded materials into beautiful and useful items, the volunteers are not only showcasing their talent but taking a proactive approach towards waste reduction.
