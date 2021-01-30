Tractor Rally: Police Lathicharge, Fire Tear Gas As Farmers Break Barricades To Enter Delhi

The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge after protesting farmers broke the police barricades at Ghazipur border. The farmers' have organised a tractor rally, also called 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in protest of Centres farm laws, on Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Earlier this morning, the farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border started breaking police barricades to enter Delhi.

The farmers are marching on foot as well as on tractors. The Delhi police had allowed the farmers to hold the tractor rally on January 26 after the Republic Day parade is officially completed. The farmers had agreed to stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.