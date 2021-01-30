Tractor Rally: Protesters Save Delhi Police Personnel Amid Clashes

Amid the ongoing farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, clashes between police and protesters erupted after the farmers tried to enter the Central Delhi. While some protesters attempted to assault the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi, some farmers saved a Delhi police personnel.

As soon as few protesters tried to assault the cop, a protester came to his rescue and escorted the cop back to the Delhi police. The farmers are holding a tractors parade in Delhi on the Republic Day against the three Central farm laws.

According to reports, both the protesters and the police, have sustained injuries during the clash. Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait told the media that the tractor parade was meant to be conducted peacefully in the national capital. However, the chaos happened due to confusion over routes.