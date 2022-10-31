All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Toxic Foam Engulfs River Yamuna Ahead Of Chhath Pooja In Delhi
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 31 Oct 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Thick layers of toxic foam were seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna River in Delhi days before the Chhath Puja. In a festival where devotees stand knee-deep in water, the toxic pollutants in the river have been a major cause of concern. Environmentalists alleged that the frequent foaming of the river every year was due to the negligence of the Delhi government.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
This Viral Video Shows UP Police Thrashing Muslims For Pelting Stones On Hindu? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
No, That Is Not A Recent Image Of Lord Ganesha On Indonesian Currency Note; Currency Note Was Discontinued In 2008