All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Towards Self- Reliance ! Transgenders In Karnataka Go Against All Odds & Open Night Canteen
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Karnataka, 21 Feb 2023 7:54 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The canteen remains open from 1 am to 7 am at night when travellers who find themselves lost in the city wander in search of food. As a majority of hotels in the city are closed during late night, people have now started relishing the snacks at their canteen.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal