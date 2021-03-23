Three Arrested As Police Seize Rs 7.9 Cr Fake Currency At Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Border

The three accused, allegedly part of an inter-state racket, were on their way from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to AP's Visakhapatnam when they were arrested.



As soon as Pottangi police received inputs, they intercepted the vehicle at Sunki outpost and recovered Rs 7.9 crore in counterfeit currency of Rs 500 denomination.

The trio was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and sent to police remand. Further investigation is underway.