"Those Who Died In Second Wave Left Behind 'Living Document Of Our Failure": MP Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, said that parliament owes an apology to those who died during the second wave of COVID-19 but whose deaths were not acknowledged. The MP said that these deaths have left behind a “living document of our failure”.