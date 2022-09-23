All section
This Teacher From Bareilly Is Revolutionising Educational Space To Accommodate Children With Special Needs
Uttar Pradesh, 23 Sep 2022 8:27 AM GMT
With over 800 specially-abled children enrolled in the school, this teacher from the Dabhaura village of Bareilly has been creating an inclusive space that ensures education is for all.
