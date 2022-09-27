All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
This Muslim Family From Gyanvapi Has Woven Sarees For Goddess Sharada For Five Generations
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 27 Sep 2022 4:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Amidst the communal tensions caused by the Gyanvapi Mosque case, a Muslim family from there has been weaving the message of communal harmony during every Sharada Mahotsav by adorning the Hindu goddess with the sarees they weave.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
'600 Cold Emails & 80 Odd Phone Calls': 23-Yr-Old Boy On How He Got Job At World Bank After Series Of Rejections
This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odisha's Road Conditions