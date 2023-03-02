All section
The Logical Indian Crew
This Jammu-Based Radio Channel Helps Connect Hundreds Of Displaced Kashmiri Pandits
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Jammu and Kashmir, 2 March 2023 9:39 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Jammu-based 'Radio Sharda' has been taking the culture and pertinent issues faced by the Kashmiri pandits to the world for over a decade. It has now become a household name that has rekindled memories of the beloved valley among several displaced families.
