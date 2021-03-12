Videos

This Is What New OCI Notification Means For Overseas Citizens Of India

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   12 March 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Union Ministry of Home Affairs came up with a new notification for Overseas Citizens of India on March 4th. Now, special permission will be required for “missionary, Tablighi, mountaineering or journalistic” activities. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all you need to know.

