"This Is How Black People Get Killed": Dr Susan Moore In Video Before Her Death By COVID-19

Dr Susan Moore, struggling to breath and pausing between sentences, managed to record herself before she passed away due to COVID-19. The message she shared through the video was that not even her status as a doctor shielded her from the inferior medical care. Her White doctor didn't believe that she was short of breath, she said.

Staff at the hospital near Indianapolis attempted to discharge her early and her pleas for medication to quiet pain in her neck were met with sneers, Moore said. "I was crushed. He made me feel like a drug addict. And he knew I was a physician. I don't take narcotics," said Moore in the video she recorded on December 4. "I put forward and I maintain if I was White, I wouldn't have to go through that," she added.

The 52-year-old doctor passed away this week becoming another victim of a virus that is taking lives of African Americans and exposing racial discrimination which is rampant in the US's health-care system. Her video was shared and viewed by millions.

