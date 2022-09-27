All section
The Logical Indian Crew
This Haryana Man Is On Mission To Clean Up Litter, Waste From Himalayas
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Haryana, 27 Sep 2022 11:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Pradeep Sangwan aims to clear the waste left behind by tourists in the Himalayas through his Healing Himalayas Foundation. With this, he aims to sensitise tourists to "travel with a purpose" and be more mindful of the impact of their actions on the natural surroundings.
