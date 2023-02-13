All section
The Logical Indian Crew
‘They’re Our Heroes’: Man Spots Specially-Abled Delivery Agent Driving Unique Wheelchair
India, 13 Feb 2023 12:47 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
All those stories are massively inspirational, and adding to that precious genre is this video of a Zomato delivery agent spotted by a biker in the middle of traffic. The video shared on Twitter by Himanshu shows him following up on the man sitting in a motorized wheelchair. The delivery agent flashes a bright smile when he realizes he is being recorded. He also says that one should never lose hope in life. Zomato also took note of the video and commented with a ‘They’re our heroes’.
