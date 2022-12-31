All section
The Logical Indian Crew
They Give You All Of Their Love!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 31 Dec 2022 8:41 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg A big round of applause for @gurpreetkgujriwal, who is continuously helping stray kids. In this video, she talks about how rescuing animals is actually rescuing ourselves and we agree to this. “Feed, Love, Rescue and get rescued instead,” the caption reads. We appreciate what you do! Do visit her profile to witness more such love and extend your support.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
