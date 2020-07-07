Videos

'There Was An Understanding That Disputed Pockets Will Not Be Occupied': Lt Gen DS Hooda (retd)

Shweta Kothari (Managing Editor) 
India   |   7 July 2020 7:02 AM GMT
Editor : suresh_hocalwire | Creatives : Shweta Kothari

Speaking To Shweta Kothari, Lt Gen DS Hooda, the former Northern Army Commander under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes were conducted explains the recent developments along the Indo-China border. He says that there was an understanding between both India and China that the disputed pockets will not be physically occupied. #indiachinastandoff #galwanvalleyclash

