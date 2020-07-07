'There Was An Understanding That Disputed Pockets Will Not Be Occupied': Lt Gen DS Hooda (retd)
India | 7 July 2020 7:02 AM GMT
|
Speaking To Shweta Kothari, Lt Gen DS Hooda, the former Northern Army Commander under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes were conducted explains the recent developments along the Indo-China border. He says that there was an understanding between both India and China that the disputed pockets will not be physically occupied. #indiachinastandoff #galwanvalleyclash
