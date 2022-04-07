All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
"There Is An Undeclared Emergency In India": INC Leader Krishna Byre Gowda

Karnataka,  7 April 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Former Congress Minister Krishna Byre Gowda claimed on 29 March that all parties, including the Congress, had used their authority at the federal level to unseat state governments. He noted that while elections are a forerunner to democracy, they are not democracy in and of themselves. “What we are having now is managed democracy. We should be aware that our democracy is turning into an autocracy. I want India to remain a democracy. Today, there is an undeclared emergency in India,” he said. J.C. Madhuswamy, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, objected, saying Mr. Byre Gowda's comments on autocracy could not be accepted. At this time, mayhem ensued as members of the ruling and opposition parties engaged in a verbal brawl.

Contributors Suggest Correction
INC 
Krishna Byre Gowda 
Karnataka Politics 
KPCC 

