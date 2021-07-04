TLI Explains All About Proposed Theatre Commands In Indian Armed Forces
4 July 2021
A proposed theatre command system is aimed at bringing better coordination between the three armed forces. While the Army and Navy are onboard with the proposal, the Indian Air Force has raised some concerns.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details of this major transformation planned for India's defence forces.
