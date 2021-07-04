Videos

TLI Explains All About Proposed Theatre Commands In Indian Armed Forces

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   4 July 2021 4:57 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
A proposed theatre command system is aimed at bringing better coordination between the three armed forces. While the Army and Navy are onboard with the proposal, the Indian Air Force has raised some concerns.

A proposed theatre command system is aimed at bringing better coordination between the three armed forces. While the Army and Navy are onboard with the proposal, the Indian Air Force has raised some concerns.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details of this major transformation planned for India's defence forces.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian