The Mantra To Holistic Parenting

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

India,  1 Oct 2021 3:14 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

"We have aced the game of mentoring children. But mentoring parents is the hardest of all jobs" says Deepa Aathreya, the founder of 'The Alt School'. Deepa facilitates mentorship to young children in leadership skills and trains parents as well as teachers for holistic development of children. Watch the video to know her mantra for holistic parenting!

Parenting 
Alternative Schooling 
School 
Children 
Education 

