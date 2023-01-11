All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tethan Village In Kashmir Gets Electricity After 75 Years, Replaces Traditional Methods For Heating & Lighting
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Jammu and Kashmir, 11 Jan 2023 4:35 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Many villages in Kashmir continue to live by energy derived out of wood and other natural resources while the rest of the country runs on high-powered electricity. After years of efforts, one more village in the Kashmir Valley finally sees the light.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Bangalore Pillar Collapse: Under-Construction Metro Project Claims Two Lives; Public Blame Govt For Lack Of Safety Protocols
DRDO Scientists Develop 'Rat Cyborgs' For Security Forces To Assist In Intelligence Surveillance & More