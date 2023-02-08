Test Run Starts For India's First Semi-High Speed Train On Delhi-Meerut Corridor

All section
India,  8 Feb 2023

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, successfully delivered India's first semi-high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) 82.5 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line in May 2022. The regional train, designed and built to run at 180 kmph and is expected to decrease travel time between Delhi-Meerut by 40%, has started its test run on Delhi-Meerut Corridor. Designed at Alstom's Hyderabad engineering center and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), these trains are 100% indigenous, in line with the government's Make in India program and Aatmanirbhar Bharat's ambition.

