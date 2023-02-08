All section
Test Run Starts For India's First Semi-High Speed Train On Delhi-Meerut Corridor
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 8 Feb 2023 1:37 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, successfully delivered India's first semi-high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) 82.5 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line in May 2022. The regional train, designed and built to run at 180 kmph and is expected to decrease travel time between Delhi-Meerut by 40%, has started its test run on Delhi-Meerut Corridor. Designed at Alstom's Hyderabad engineering center and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), these trains are 100% indigenous, in line with the government's Make in India program and Aatmanirbhar Bharat's ambition.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain