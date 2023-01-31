All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Tennis Player Sania Mirza Bids Emotional Farewell To Her Grand Slam Career
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 31 Jan 2023 12:43 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Sania Mirza career comes to end with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna on January 27. “I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments but my career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena as an 18-year-old," Sania said. "There's no better place for me, or person for me, to finish my Grand Slam career," she said further.
