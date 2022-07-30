All section
Telangana Floods: Health Worker Wades Through Flood Water To Administer COVID Vaccination
Telangana, 30 July 2022 4:00 AM GMT | Updated 2022-07-30T09:04:52+05:30check update history
In the flood-stricken ares in Vikarabad, a health worker wades through the water to reach a village to administer the Covid vaccine. In order to ensure that no one is left out to get vaccinated, the health workers are going extra mile and performing their duties.
