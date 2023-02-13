All section
Telangana: Fall In Cotton Prices Spark State-Wide Farmer Protests
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 13 Feb 2023 7:45 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
With cotton prices ruling lower than last year, cotton farmers in Telangana have decided to hold State-wide protests, demanding ₹15,000 a quintal. The discontent over low prices is widespread, and hundreds of farmers engage in dharnas. Farmers stocked thousands of quintals of cotton in their homes across villages in the hope it would fetch higher prices in the near future. The central government has announced Rs.6,380 as MSP for cotton. Farmers hope the cotton prices will be increased soon by the central government.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain