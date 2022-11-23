All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana: BJP Minister MN Pandey Visits Govt Hospital In Gadwal, Questions Officials
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Telangana, 23 Nov 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
BJP Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on November 19 during Lok Sabha travel program, visited the government area hospital in the Jogulamba Gadwal district and expressed anger over the dire situation of the facilities in the state government-funded hospital. The BJP Telangana’s Twitter handle posted a video of the visit in which the minister can be seen questioning the officials over the conditions in the hospital.
